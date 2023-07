Black Sherif becomes first Ghanaian act to perform at the Wireless Festival in the UK.

Source: Kingsley Legend (Road Boys Association)

High-flying Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif thrilled revellers at the Wireless Festival with an energetic set list from his amazing award-winning catalogue at Finsbury Park, London.





On the heels of a successful US and Europe tour that saw him perform at Couleur Cafe Festival, Belgium; SummerJam Festival in Köln; Afronation Portugal; and Openair Frauenfeld in Switzerland, the oil in my head crooner once again took centre stage with an incredible display of flair, delivering an energy-filled performance at one of Europe’s most revered festivals in Summer, Wireless Festival UK, which had other artists such as Travis Scott, Playboy Carti, Ice Spice, 50 Cent, Fivio Foreign, and Lil T-Jay, among other equally amazing talents.



The festival, which started on Friday, July 7, saw over 50,000 people in attendance throughout the weekend festivities. Doors were opened at 1.30pm on Friday until 10.30pm, 11am until 10.30pm on Saturday, and 11am until 9.30pm on Sunday.

Wireless Festival is an annual hip-hop festival that takes place in Finsbury Park, London, and is widely known for its energetic A-list hip-hop roster and crazy after parties.