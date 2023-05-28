Black Sherif electrifies Afronation stage in Miami with Burna Boy

Black Sherif captured on stage with Burna Boy

Black Sherif, the talented Ghanaian star, took the Afronation stage in Miami, Florida, by storm alongside Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, delivering an electrifying performance of the Second Sermon Remix.

The audience was captivated by Black Sherif's unique sound and commanding stage presence, solidifying his mark as a rising star.



The fans enthusiastically sang along to every lyric of his collaboration with Burna Boy, showcasing the incredible reception he received.



The collaboration between Black Sherif and Burna Boy began when the Nigerian superstar expressed interest in featuring on the track "Second Sermon" after repeatedly sharing and playing it on social media in 2021.



Discussions about a remix version ensued, leading to Burna Boy's team reaching out to Blakk Sherif.



On December 8, 2021, the much-anticipated remix was released and garnered millions of views on YouTube.



Additionally, the official video of the original song, released on July 16, 2021, has amassed over ten million views on the platform.

Following the success of the remix, the young Ghanaian rapper traveled to Nigeria to perform at Burna Boy's concert in Lagos, further solidifying their musical connection and collaborative spirit.





ADA/AE