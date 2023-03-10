Black Sherif gets 12 nominations at 2023 Ghana Music Awards Europe

Nominees for Ghana Music Awards Europe 2023 announced

Source: Ghana Music Awards Europe

Black Sherif is leading the nominees’ list of the Ghana Music Awards Europe 2023 with twelve nominations to his credit.

He was nominated in the Artiste of the year, hiplife/Hip pop artiste of the year, Male Vocalist of the year, song of the year, Hip life/Hip pop song of the year, and other categories.



Black Sherif initially gained popularity in 2021 with his song “First Sermon” which he released in May 2022.



Ginger tit singer, King Promise had 11 nominations, followed by Sugarcane hit maker, Camidoh who was nominated in 9 categories.



Others include Sarkodie and Stonebwoy with 6 nominations each. Shatta Wale and Diana Hamilton also had 5 nominations to their credits respectively.



The Ghana Music Awards Europe (GMA EUROPE) was successfully launched in Accra on Wednesday 1st March 2023.



The event which was very well attended attracted a large number of artists, media personalities, and celebrities.

The occasion was used by the organisers to announce the Title Sponsor of the Ghana Music Awards Europe, Jim Ray Estates Limited.



The CEO of Jim Ray Estates Ltd, Mr. James Okine expressed optimism and excitement to be part of the Ghana Music Awards Europe.



He revealed an aperitive land package in Accra for the Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Europe Based Artist of the Year winners.



According to him, winners of the three categories mentioned will receive two (2) plots of land valued at GH₵120,000, one (1) plot of land valued at GH₵60,000, and one (1) plot of land valued at Gh₵60,000 respectively.



Speaking at the birth of the Ghana Music Awards Europe, the Vice Chairman of the Board, Jay Foley said, “for us to win the music war, we have to award and support these artistes. What they do feed the soul.”