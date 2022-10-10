0
Black Sherif grabs chieftaincy title in Tamale

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rapper Black Sherif has been crowned the Nachin Naa of Tamale by traditional rulers in the Northern Region for his exploits in the field of music.

The new 'Youth Chief' of Tamale is currently on a tour in the region as part of promotions for his maiden album 'The Villain I Never Was' released on October 6.

The solemn coronation ceremony held in honour of the rapper at the Dakpema Palace witnessed Blacko being adorned in a rich Northen smock and matching headwear fit for royalty.

Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sharrif expressed his appreciation to the people of Tamale and also pledged his support.

The chieftaincy title was bestowed on the 20-year-old rapper on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Meanwhile, the rapper's 14-track album has already topped charts and received positive feedback from music lovers, coupled with massive endorsements from some big names in the local music industry.

