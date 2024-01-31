Black Sherif grabs nomination at 55th NAACP Awards

Black Sherif

Source: Kingsley Legend, Contributor

Ghanaian superstar Black Sherif has been nominated for the best outstanding duo, group or collaboration category at the 55th NAACP Awards which is scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Black Sherif earned the spot alongside his collaborators Dreamville’s American rapper, Bas and Nigerian producer/ singer, Kel-P for their soundtrack for the box office hit film Creed III, a 2023 American sports drama produced and directed by Michael B. Jordan, who played the lead role as Adonis Creed in the movie.







The winners for the 55th NAACP Awards will be revealed during the two–hour LIVE TV special, airing Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET/ PT on BET and CBS.







Speaking on the African nominees for this year, Monde Twala, Senior Vice President of Paramount Africa, and Peer Lead, BET International, said, “We take pride in shining a spotlight on black legacy and excellence.

As a conduit for honoring authentic stories and recognizing groundbreaking work in film, television, theatre, music, and literature, we have a global array of African artists, including Burna Boy, Davido, Tems, Asake, Libianca, Black Sherif, Lojay, Omah Lay, and Ayra Starr, securing nods in the music categories.



Adding to the brilliance, Ayo Edebiri, John Boyega, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Daniel Kaluuya, and Lola Akinmade Åkerström receive well-deserved nominations spanning Motion Picture, Literary, and Television categories.”







Victoria Monét and Usher received the most nominations in the music recording categories, earning six and five nods, respectively. RCA Records received an impressive 20 nominations, the most across record labels. HarperCollins Publisher and Penguin Random House lead nominations across seven and four nods across literary categories, respectively.





Colman Domingo leads the nominations across the motion picture categories with three nominations. Ayo Edebiri received the most nominations in the television and streaming categories with two for Abbott Elementary and The Bear.







By visiting www.naacpimageawards.net, the public can vote to determine the “55th NAACP Image Awards” winners in select categories. Voting closes February 24 at 9:00 p.m. Winners will be revealed during the “55th NAACP Image Awards” telecast on March 16, 2024, on BET and CBS.



NAACP will also recognize winners in non-televised Image Awards categories March 11–14th, which will stream via naacpimageawards.net.