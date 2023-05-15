0
Black Sherif is an ancestor- Mzbel

Blacko In Black Black Sherif

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: Tru News Report

Mzbel has insisted that the newly installed Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Black Sherif is an ancestral being evidenced in the ‘conscious’ songs he makes and the way talks during interviews.

In a post sighted by Tru News Report contained from Mzbel’s Facebook page, Mzbel believes Blacko’s persona is beyond the physical realm and she is happy that the rapper and songwriter has listed her as his mentor.

Mzbel also mentioned that when Blacko appeared on United Showbiz on Saturday, she picked some valuable lessons from him hinged on the profundity he oozed. Mzbel shared a photo of Black Sherif and wrote;

"Blacko is Highly Conscious, Spiritual, and an Ancestor / Old Soul. I’ve learned something valuable from him today on United Showbiz! No wonder my son picked him as a role model."

