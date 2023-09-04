Black Sherif is the Best West African Artiste of the Year

Black Sherif is a Ghanaian hiphop musician

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has emerged as winner of the ‘West African Artiste of The Year’ award at the prestigious Headies Awards 2023.

This remarkable win solidifies his status as a dominant force in West African music, with his unique style and storytelling setting him apart.



The ‘West African Artiste of The Year’ category recognized artists of West African descent who made significant contributions to the continent’s music scene during the year.



Black Sherif’s undeniable impact and growing global presence made him the standout choice.

Although he also earned a nomination for ‘African Artiste of The Year,’ ultimately won by Rema, this acknowledgment reinforces his far-reaching influence beyond West Africa.



The Headies Awards 2023, held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, celebrated the rising prominence of African music on the global stage.



