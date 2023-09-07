Black Sherif nominated for 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif

Ghana's rising star, Black Sherif, has officially been nominated at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards in the "Best International Flow" category.

He contends for the award alongside other global talents, including AKA (South Africa), Central Cee (UK), Gazo (France), J Hus (UK), K.O (South Africa), Major RD (Brazil), Ninho (France), Sampa The Great (Zambia), and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil).



Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, popularly known as Black Sherif, burst onto the scene in 2021 with his hit single "First Sermon" and followed up with "Second Sermon."



He achieved breakthrough success in March 2022 with "Kwaku the Traveller," which soared to the number one spot on both Ghanaian and Nigerian Apple Music charts.



His debut album, "The Villain I Never Was," made an impressive debut at number 12 on the Billboard World Albums Chart, marking a remarkable achievement for the budding artist.



This BET Hip Hop Award nomination joins a growing list of accolades for Black Sherif, including the VGMA Artiste of the Year award, the 2023 BET Viewers' Choice Award for Best New International Act, and the 2023 Headies Award for West African Artiste of the Year.

His consistent rise in the music industry has not only solidified his position as one of Ghana's most promising talents but has also extended his reputation on the international stage.



ID/OGB



