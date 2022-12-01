Black Sherif performs at 25th MOBO Awards

Source: Road Boys Association

Breakout star from Ghana, Black Sherif performed at the 25th anniversary of the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards which took center stage at the OVO Arena in Wembley.

The MOBO Awards are an annual British music award presentation honouring achievements in 'music of black origin', including hip hop, grime, UK Drill, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music.



The event which saw performances from iconic legends such as Nile Rodgers, Craig David to Tion Wayne, Fireboy DML among others came with its grandeur and black excellence.



The Konongo native opened up the set for what was a grand tribute to Music originating from Africa performing his top charting singles, Second Sermon Remix and Kwaku The Traveller.

Burna Boy won African Artist of the Year and Best International act 2022. Past winners of the MOBO Awards include Samini, Wizkid, and Davido.



