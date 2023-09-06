Black Sherif pops champagne over Empire debut visit, Headies win

The reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, has been sighted in the United States of America (USA) popping champagne to celebrate his debut visit to Empire.
Blacko made a debut visit to Empire distribution and publishing label in San Francisco, USA to build rapport with them and see how things are going there. He is reported to have joined the label in 2022.
The musician has distinguished himself in the music industry after claiming a lot of laurels in Ghana, Africa, and on the international stage.
Empire also collaborates with renowned Nigerian artists such as Olamide, Asake, Fireboy, and many more in the music industry.
Ghanaian highlife musician, Kidi is also on the same Empire label that takes charge of distributing and advertising songs of artists.
A video posted by Ghanaian blogger Blacvolta on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, showed Black Sherif together with other people at Empire popping champagne and cheering.
The celebration is also in line with his West African Artiste of the Year award he won at the Headies.
