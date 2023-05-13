0
Black Sherif receives two cars after VGMA Artiste of the Year win

Black Sherif Cars Edx.png Rapper Black Sherif poses with his cars

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Young Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has been presented with two brand new luxury cars by his team, A-List Management, as a congratulatory present following his big win.

On May 6, Black Sherif was crowned the Artiste of the Year at the 24th edition of the Ghana Music Awards after beating 7 nominees- Piesie Esther, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Camidoh, Joe Mettle, KiDi and King Promise.

The presentation of the Suzuki Jimny Brabus G800 and Miniature Mercedes-AMG G63 was made by real estate mogul and owner of A-List Management, Joseph Aidoo Jr. on Friday, May 12.

Black Sherif's latest gift topped social media trends, with fans and well-wishers congratulating him. Others wrote that the hardworking rapper truly deserves the finest things in life, considering his dedication to his work.

Following the rapper's big win at the 24th VGMA, he acknowledged the support from his fanbase in an interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni.

"I love you guys so much, I am here because of their support. If I play the music and no one listens, where will I get the streams? Go check my streams, it is over billions. Humans, homo sapiens, listen to my music. I love you guys so much, keep riding for me," he said.

OPD/OGB

