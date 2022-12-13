1
Black Sherif’s 'Konongo Zongo', a tribute to the Golden City

Black Sherif Eed.png Black Sherif

Tue, 13 Dec 2022 Source: Kingsley Legend

Black Sherif, a self-described street preacher, honors his heritage on “Konongo Zongo,” reflecting on difficult choices he’s had to make in the past on his way to stardom.

Konongo is about 53 kilometres from Kumasi, the Ashanti capital, as well as a -4-hour drive from the Capital city of Accra.

Konongo is noted for its Gold bar and Manganese mining but not only is Konongo a mineral hub, but it is a small city within the Asante-Akyem District that plays host to a lot of incredibly talented distinguished individuals from various disciplines ranging from arts to sports.

Notable amongst them include Ghanaian Highlife Legend, Amakye Dede, Ofori Amponsah, the late Kofi B, and Black stars superstar, Sulley Ali Muntari.

Konongo Zongo” is a tribute to Black Sherif’s life at Konongo, his hometown. He finally reveals that he neither listens to anybody nor is he open to talking about his predicament.

The song explores a thriving youth in the underground scene in his hometown who is determined to break out from the harsh realities of life.

Track 7 on his debut album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’ embodies the spirit of persistence and perseverance to attain higher laurels in this circus of life with his adept niche of creating relatable songs which cut across various demographics.

Konongo Zongo is one of the most listened-to songs on the album amassing over a million videos on Tiktok and raving crazy numbers on the digital streaming platforms.

