1
Menu
Entertainment

Black Sherif’s career will end in 5 years’ time – Dr UN predicts

Black Sherifs Career Will End In 5 Years Time Dr UN States 696x392.png Dr UN reveals why he refuses to award Black Sherif

Mon, 5 Dec 2022 Source: ghpage.com

According to Dr UN during an interview on Pure FM with Koo Sebour, a lot of Ghanaians have been approaching and trying to convince him to award Black Sherif but he always tells them NO.

As alleged by Dr UN, the people who approach him to award Black Sherif always place him on the same pedigree as Sarkodie forgetting that the African rap king as being consistent in the game for the past 10 years.

He explained that he will only award Blacksheif if he’s able to stay relevant in the music industry after 5 years which he strongly believes will never happen.

As predicted by DR UN, Balck Sherif’s fame will fade in the showbiz industry after 5 years and that is why he doesn’t want to award him because he doesn’t merit his honour.

Watch the video below to know more…

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv)

Source: ghpage.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: