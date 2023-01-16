0
Black Sherif’s debut album adjudged the most streamed album on Boomplay Ghana

Black Sherif Sedf.png Black Sherif

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 Source: Kingsley Legend, Contributor

Ghanaian trailblazer, Black Sherif’s first studio album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’ has been named the most streamed album on the audio streaming platform, Boomplay Ghana.

Since its release on October 6, 2022, the project has charted number 1 to date with over 200 million streams on the platform.

Born Mohammed Ismail Sherif, the 21-year-old talented artist released “Money”, “Cry For Me”, and “Destiny” in 2020, which gained him some traction online. Later, he dropped “Money (remix)”, “Adea Kye”, and “Ankonam” and garnered huge buzz on Boomplay across several countries. 

Black Sherif had an incredible run in 2022.

He successfully headlined his own shows both in the UK and Ghana respectfully and gave out a stellar performance on the 25th MOBO Awards grand stage at the OVO arena in Wembley, UK.

Source: Kingsley Legend, Contributor
