Black Sherif's label is tilting him to RnB and HipHop, he should stay original - Wei Ye Oteng cautions

Ghanaian beat and music producer, Justice Oteng, better known as Wei Ye Oteng, has admonished rapper, Black Sherif to stay true to himself by sticking to the Highlife melodies that won the hearts of Ghanaian music lovers.

According to the music producer, EMPIRE record label is tilting the rapper to RnB and HipHop, a true case that is reflected in his maiden album 'The Villain I Never Was'.



Speaking on E-Forum with Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV, the celebrated producer admonished the young rapper to stick to his original melodies.



He said: "Blacko started with something which we all felt in love with... he was giving us something that the ear has been missing for so long," he said, adding that Highlife melodies set him apart from all other musicians.



"...we are listening to something that we can relate to, that we can also do so automatically, the hit is assured. That made him stand out from the lot like Amerado and all those guys because of the choice of melodies.”



Wei Ye Oteng added that Blacko will stay unbeatable if he sticks to the heat he came into the industry with.



"If he is to stay true to his native by maintaining the choice of Highlife melodies that he plays on the kind of beats he gets, he is going to be unbeatable because that is his identity...he has a certain identity but when you are backed by a label, it is not just about you but what the label believes they can sell to the world.

"If you listen to the previous songs that made him, on this album, there was nothing like that. If you go online, Black Sherif is being identified as an RnB, HipHop artiste. That is the trend his record label is trying to tilt him towards. That is their money, that is what they want," he told GhanaWeb.







Watch our latest programmes below:











OPD/DA