Black Sherif’s music touches the soul - DJ Khaled testifies

Popular American DJ and record producer, DJ Khaled, has heaped praise on music from Ghanaian sensation, Black Sherif.

According to him, Black Sherif’s music touches the soul.



DJ Khaled admitted this in a video which spotted him meeting up with popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya.



In the video, Wode Maya cited an earlier post made by DJ Khaled, in which he was praising Black Sherif’s “Kwaku the Traveller,” to which the American DJ replied that he loved the song.



“Yes, it touches the soul,” he said.



DJ Khaled also added that he would be willing to visit Ghana sometime in the future.

Black Sherif caught the attention of DJ Khaled in 2022 when the producer shared a screenshot and a video of the song on his Instagram Stories, praising it as "music that touch your soul."



He also encouraged Black Sherif to keep up the good work.



Fellow music producer, Timbaland also expressed his admiration for the song, commenting "So hard" under DJ Khaled's post.



"Kwaku the Traveller" is a song that tells the story of a young man's quest for greatness, with a captivating storyline and amazing melodies.



The song has been a huge success, topping various music charts and platforms around the world.

It has also earned Black Sherif several awards and recognitions as one of the most streamed artistes in Ghana.



