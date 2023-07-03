Black Sherif set to drop ‘Oh Paradise’ video on July 6, 2023

Images from yet to be released song ' Oh Paradise'

Source: Kingsley Legend (Road Boys Association)

Ghanaian superstar, Black Sherif, releases gripping cinematic visuals for “Oh Paradise”. The captivating video; directed by David Nicol-Sey, depicts a young man whose first attempt at love ends in a lot of pain.

The theme of the visuals much like the song itself, centers around love; both the good and the bad it comes with.



The video comes as the crown jewel to mark the incredible success of Black Sherif’s debut album, ”The Villain I Never Was”, which was released in October last year.



The album has gone on to solidify Black Sherif’s place as one of Africa’s most powerful creative voices. Going on to amass massive global streaming numbers; which made him the most streamed Ghanaian artist of the year on Spotify and the most streamed artist of the year on popular African streaming platform Boomplay with about a billion digital streams across all platforms.



He has since embarked on a tour which has had him in the United States of America, performing at Pharrell Williams’ “Something in the Water Festival” in Virginia, Afro Nation, Miami and his own headline concerts at Palladium Times Square, New York City and The Masquerade in Atlanta; both sold out shows.



The global phenomenon is currently on the second leg of his tour in Europe, which has seen him grace stages such as; Couleur Cafe Festival, Belgium, Afronation Portugal, Summer Jam in Germany and is slated for Openair Frauenfeld, Switzerland and Wireless Festival, UK.

Black Sherif won ‘Artiste Of The Year’ at the 2023 VGMA’s, which is the highest honour at the Ghanaian award show, serving as a career-defining moment for the 21-year-old star.



