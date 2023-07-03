0
Menu
Entertainment

Black Sherif set to drop ‘Oh Paradise’ video on July 6, 2023

BLACK SHERIF 111 Images from yet to be released song ' Oh Paradise'

Mon, 3 Jul 2023 Source: Kingsley Legend (Road Boys Association)

Ghanaian superstar, Black Sherif, releases gripping cinematic visuals for “Oh Paradise”. The captivating video; directed by David Nicol-Sey, depicts a young man whose first attempt at love ends in a lot of pain.

The theme of the visuals much like the song itself, centers around love; both the good and the bad it comes with.

The video comes as the crown jewel to mark the incredible success of Black Sherif’s debut album, ”The Villain I Never Was”, which was released in October last year.

The album has gone on to solidify Black Sherif’s place as one of Africa’s most powerful creative voices. Going on to amass massive global streaming numbers; which made him the most streamed Ghanaian artist of the year on Spotify and the most streamed artist of the year on popular African streaming platform Boomplay with about a billion digital streams across all platforms.

He has since embarked on a tour which has had him in the United States of America, performing at Pharrell Williams’ “Something in the Water Festival” in Virginia, Afro Nation, Miami and his own headline concerts at Palladium Times Square, New York City and The Masquerade in Atlanta; both sold out shows.

The global phenomenon is currently on the second leg of his tour in Europe, which has seen him grace stages such as; Couleur Cafe Festival, Belgium, Afronation Portugal, Summer Jam in Germany and is slated for Openair Frauenfeld, Switzerland and Wireless Festival, UK.

Black Sherif won ‘Artiste Of The Year’ at the 2023 VGMA’s, which is the highest honour at the Ghanaian award show, serving as a career-defining moment for the 21-year-old star.

You can also watch the latest episodes of E-Forum below.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV here:

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:



Source: Kingsley Legend (Road Boys Association)
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Related Articles: