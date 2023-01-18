3
Black Sherif settles medical bills for some nursing mothers

BLACKO AND NURSING MOTHERS Blacko captured with different nursing mothers

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sensational musician, Black Sherif, has covered the medical expenses for some breastfeeding mothers at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

In an Instagram post shared by the Greater Accra Regional Hospital's account, the 'Kwaku the Traveler' singer also gave out food and toiletries to the women.

Black Sherif settles medical bills for some mothers who were unable to pay after being discharged at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

“@blacksherif_ also provided the mothers with food and toiletries. The hospital's administration is grateful to him for the gesture,” they shared on January 18, 2023.

The image that was attached to the post saw Blacko with nearly ten mothers, all of whom were holding their babies.

Blacko stood tall among the women, wearing a blue polo shirt and patting his chest as if paying homage to the mothers surrounding him.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
