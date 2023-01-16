0
Black Sherif ‘shines’ at 2022 AFRIMA

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 8th edition of the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) took place on January 15 at Dakar Arena, Senegal, with thrilling performances from the continent's best musicians including Black Sherif.

The young Ghanaian rapper moved the crowd and got the audience on their feet during his entire performance.

Black Sherif, adorned in an all-black leather jacket and pants which was complimented with white sneakers, gave one of his best performances on the big stage.

The rapper was the only Ghanaian who mounted the stage.

Nigerian music duo, P Square also performed on the night.

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, grabbed the Best Act in Africa award and the Best Album of Year.

Wizkid, Davido, Adekunle Gold and Manamba Kanye were also among the winners of this year's awards.

Watch the video captured by Swag of Africa:



