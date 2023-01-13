0
Black Sherif shortlisted for BBC 1Xtra Hotfor2023 campaign

Black Sherif Jertdg.png Rapper, Black Sherif

Ghana trailblazer and singer, Black Sherif has been honoured by BBC 1Xtra as part of the artistes to be on the lookout via their prestigious Hotfor2023 campaign.

The Konongo native was chosen alongside several incredible artistes who are tipped to excel in 2023 and beyond according to the British black music powerhouse.

Some of the artistes who made the list includes, the sensational British female group, Flo, Doechi, Cristale, Nemzz, Ayra Starr, Debbie among others.

Black Sherif had an incredible run in 2022 and released his debut studio album ‘The Villain I Never Was’ which is still charting across various digital streaming platforms.

He successfully headlined his own shows both in the UK and Ghana respectfully and gave out a stellar performance on the 25th MOBO Awards grand stage at the OVO arena in Wembley, UK.

