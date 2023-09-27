Black Sherif to headline AfroNation Nigeria

Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif

Musician, Black Sherif is all set to make a big appearance at the highly anticipated Afronation music festival, happening later this year in Nigeria.

The festival recently revealed its artist lineup for the third edition, and Black Sherif is one of the headline performers.



This year's Afronation festival is scheduled for December 19th and 20th, and it's a big deal because it's the first time the festival will be held in Nigeria, following two successful editions in Ghana.



The festival will light up Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.



Black Sherif, known for his heart-touching music, will be sharing the stage with some big names in African music like Burna Boy, J Hus, Flavour, and Seyi Vibes. This promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone attending.



Afronation is known for celebrating African music and culture in a grand way. Every year, it draws music lovers from all over, providing a unique platform for artists to showcase their incredible talents.





ID/SARA



