Black Sherif to thrill fans at his highly anticipated 'Mozama Disco' Concert

Black Sherif Mozama.jpeg Official artwork for the project

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Fans of Ghanaian breakout star, Black Sherif will be treated to an unforgettable concert experience as the Konongo Zongo crooner prepares for his grand Mozama Disco concert slated for December 21, 2022, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra.

Mozama Disco Concert, ‘The Genesis Edition’ will be Black Sherif's first major headliner in Accra after his successful UK debut at Koko, Camden, and his electrifying performance at the MOBO Awards 2022. Fans are already buzzing with excitement with tickets selling fast on the concert’s website.

Black Sherif rose to global acclaim with his hit string of successful singles such as the first and Second installation, Kwaku The Traveller among others.

The Konongo native has enjoyed a stellar year with his debut album ‘The Villain I Never Was ‘ currently topping charts across digital streaming platforms.

His unique blend of highlife, afrobeat, and trap has garnered him a dedicated fan base and his live performances are known for their energetic and engaging nature.

Mozama Disco is a concert to attend this Yuletide.

