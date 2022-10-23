0
Black Sherif trends number one with his 45 song

BLACK SHERIF 45.png Black Sherif in his 45 song

Sun, 23 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sensational Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, has maintained the number one position on YouTube with his song, 45, for close to two weeks.

Since its release on October 13, 2022, the song has had many Ghanaians and international acts applaud the artiste for the concurrence and energy he brings into his vocals.

With close to three million views in less than fourteen days, Black Sherif has proven to be a force to reckon with as he stays true to how he delivers his music.

On October 12, 2022, he held an album listening where his song ‘45’ was premiered.

Blacko disclosed that he had been the villain in people’s stories as well as his.

According to the 'Oh Paradise' artiste, circumstances made him seem like a villain, but when he sits down to look deeper into himself, he is not who people perceive him to be.

“I have been my own villain and the villain in people's stories but when I sit and be at peace with myself, I realise that I am not the villain," he said.

“I have been trying to survive. I have been trying to be out here,” he said when asked why he named his album ‘The Villain I Never Was’.







