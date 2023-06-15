0
Black Sherif unveils visually-stunning music video for 'Oil in My Head' from debut album

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Sherif, the reigning Artist of the Year, has released the music video for his track "Oil in My Head," from his highly-anticipated debut album titled, "The Villain I Never Was."

Following his successful tour in the United States, where his album dominated the charts, and his recent recognition as the Artist of the Year at the 25th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Ceremony, Black Sherif has now treated fans to the eagerly-awaited visuals from his award-winning album.

Directed by Babs Direction, the music video delves into Black Sherif's pursuit of divine elevation and a resolute mindset for success.

The craftsmanship behind the visuals provides a cinematic journey, depicting his rise to prominence, while showcasing his remarkable style and grandeur.

Watch the music video below:



ADA/AE

