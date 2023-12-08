Black Sherif will be far gone if he ventures into other genres - Hammer

Renowned Ghanaian music producer, Hammer

Highly renowned Ghanaian music producer, Hammer of the Last Two, has expressed his belief that the full extent of Black Sherif's musical prowess has yet to be fully revealed.

Hammer, known for his expertise in the industry, commended the Kwaku the Traveler hit maker's rapid rise but suggested that there are aspects of his talent that are yet to be tapped.



In an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, Hammer praised Black Sherif's evolution but asserted that the artiste has hidden capabilities beyond the trap beats he is known for.



Hammer encouraged Black Sherif to explore other genres such as highlife and afro-induced beats, predicting that it would garner even more appreciation from fans.



"Black Sherif has now evolved into something else. But he has other side that people haven't seen yet and I tell you if people see that side they will run away. All you have heard is Black sing on trap beat. Let him sing on Afro beat, you will run away.



Even when he sang small on a hip hop beat from Sarkodie, the 'Country Side', you realise that he sounds different from what he know him to be singing all the time," he said.

Highlighting the artist's potential versatility, Hammer highlighted his past experience when producing for Obrafour.



He recalled how Obrafour, initially confined to hip hop beats, surprised everyone when he ventured into highlife, showcasing a previously undiscovered aspect of his talent.



He compared Black Sherif’s situation to his earlier collaboration with Obrafour, emphasizing the importance of allowing artists to explore diverse musical styles to unveil the full spectrum of their abilities.



"Obrafour's knowledge was vast and I was limiting him to my style. So I think Blacko's producer is showing us one part of him. If Black enters highlife or Afro beat, for real, dem nogo see ein back," he said.



Since his debut in 2019, Black Sherif has achieved global recognition, topping charts, winning awards, and performing on major stages worldwide. Despite his affinity for drill beats, he traces his singing style back to highlife music.

Additionally, on 'The Villain I Never Was' album, he ventured into reggae with 'Don't Forget Me,' showcasing his ability to explore diverse genres and reinforcing his status as a multifaceted talent in the music industry.



