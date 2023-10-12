Black Sherif will win Grammy! - Medikal declares

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has asserted that starring colleague musician, Black Sherif would win the Grammy award due to his exploits in the creative arts industry.

According to him, the successes chalked by the musician at his age indicate that he would do better things for the nation and raise the flag of Ghana high on the global stage through his musical exploits.



Medikal, made the remark after Black Sherif emerged as the winner of the Best International Flow category award at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.



The rapper took to X formally known as Twitter to express his opinion on Black Sherif’s future as a musician and how things would pan out for him in his music career.



“Blacko and Asakaa go win Grammy!” he wrote.



Background

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif won the Best International Flow category award at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.



The music star who has had an astronomical rise in his career over the past two years beat other greats from around the world including AKA (South Africa), Central Cee (UK), Gazo (France), J Hus (UK), K.O (South Africa), Major RD (Brazil), Ninho (France), Sampa The Great (Zambia) and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil).



This year’s nomination marked the second time Black Sherif had been nominated in the category.



In 2022, Black Sherif was nominated in the Best International Flow Category at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards but lost out to Benjamin EPPS.



Black Sherif is the second Ghanaian artist to win in the category.

In 2019, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie also made history as he won in the newly created category Best International Flow.



The BET Hip Hop Awards also delivered electrifying performances by Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Bow Wow, and Ludacris, along with many others.



