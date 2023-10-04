Black Sherif wins Best International Flow at 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Black Sherif

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif is the winner of the Best International Flow category award at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The music star who has had an astronomical rise in his career over the past two years beat other greats from around the world including AKA (South Africa), Central Cee (UK), Gazo (France), J Hus (UK), K.O (South Africa), Major RD (Brazil), Ninho (France), Sampa The Great (Zambia) and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil).



Taped from Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA, on Tuesday, October 3, the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards will air on October 10, 2023.



This year’s nomination marked the second time Black Sherif had been nominated in the category.



In 2022, Black Sherif was nominated in the Best International Flow Category at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards but lost out to Benjamin EPPS.

Black Sherif is the second Ghanaian artist to win in the category.



In 2019, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie also made history as he won in the newly created category Best International Flow.



The BET Hip Hop Awards will also deliver electrifying performances by Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Bow Wow, and Ludacris, along with many others.