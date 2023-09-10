Black Skinny and Yaa Pono collaborate on powerful debut track highlighting migration challenges

Black Skinny

Source: GNA

Shadrack Kelvin Darko, a Ghanaian musician who goes by the stage name Black Skinny, is making waves in the music scene with his “debut song”, Abrokyire Ye De, a composition that unveils the wild journey he undertook from Africa to Europe.

The narrative of the song, which features renowned rapper Yaa Pono also known as Ponobiom, encapsulates the struggles, triumphs, and profound insights gathered during Black Skinny's harrowing expedition through the Libyan Desert to his current home in Germany.



The track, Abrokyire Ye De, produced as Darko's inaugural musical creation, not only captures his personal account of navigating the treacherous path from Ghana to Europe but also serves as an open conversation about the stark contrasts between the European system and the challenges plaguing many African nations, including his homeland.



Black Skinny's own journey began amidst adversity, as he embarked on a perilous road trip from Ghana, charting a course through the unforgiving Libyan Desert before braving the Mediterranean waters to Spain and Italy, eventually settling in Germany.



Additionally, the song narrates his individual odyssey, shining a light on the risks and the aspirations shared by countless Africans seeking better prospects abroad.



This musical endeavor is a poignant commentary on the shortcomings of leadership in Africa. Through his lyrics, Black Skinny draws attention to the dire inadequacies in providing basic necessities for citizens, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure.



His song resonates with the struggles of students studying under challenging conditions, the shortcomings of healthcare systems, and the urgent need for improved infrastructure, especially roads, in his home country.

While Black Skinny's musical journey initially took shape during his time in an Israeli prison, where he discovered his passion for music and honed his rapping skills, it was his transformative journey from his homeland to Europe that gave him the material and perspective to fuel his creative expression.



Nonetheless, his experiences, both heart-wrenching and inspiring, are now channeled into a melodic narrative that captivates listeners and urges them to reflect on the human spirit's resilience.







Born on March 1, 1991, in Kwameseikrom, Jaman South, Brong Ahafo region, Black Skinny's story serves as an empowering beacon for Africans contemplating the arduous voyage through Libya to Europe.



He courageously recounts the painful memory of losing his best friend in the harsh expanse of the desert, a stark reminder of the high stakes that characterize such journeys.



Black Skinny's determination to uplift his family from poverty and his realization of limited opportunities in Ghana motivated him to embark on this transformative journey.

Departing from Kwameseikrom, he embarked on his nocturnal voyage, beginning with a car ride to Techiman, the capital of Techiman Municipal and Bono East Region. His path led him through the Burkina Faso border, where the trials of his journey began to unravel.



While this marks his inaugural musical release, Black Skinny's quest for a better life had taken him to Israel before. Initially recruited into the Israeli army, his age discrepancy led to his imprisonment and subsequent return to Ghana.



As Black Skinny’s debut song awaits its official release, the lyrics resonate with the haunting memories and indomitable spirit that defined his journey.



This release stands as a testament to his resilience, an invitation for others to embrace their own narratives of survival and transformation, and a testament to the capacity of music to transcend borders, languages, and hardships.



Shadrack Kelvin Darko's Abrokyire Ye De track not only chronicles his personal voyage from Africa to Europe but serves as a resonating testament to the shared experiences and aspirations of countless individuals who dare to embark on the journey toward a brighter future.