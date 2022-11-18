0
Menu
Entertainment

Black Stars players rock ‘fugu’ in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup

GHANA BLACK STARS FIFA Ghana Black Stars team mates looking smart in the fugu

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The senior national team, Black Stars, have represented Ghana in style ahead of the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Showcasing the rich Ghanaian culture to the world, the group showed up in Qatar clad in the famous "Fugu" outfit, a staple costume birthed from the Northern part of Ghana.

Beaming with smiles, the footballers wore the woven attire over their white GFA Lacostes and black pair of tracksuits with ‘Kente made’ sashes around their neck.

This was captured in some pictures shared on the Official Twitter page of the FIFA World Cup.

However, the team will be camping at The ‘DoubleTree by Hilton’ in Doha Downtown which is 10 minutes from the city center, Mushreib Museum, Souq Waqif, and the National Museum of Qatar.

The team arrived in Qatar on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Switzerland in the Pre-World Cup friendly game held on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

The Black Stars will play Portugal in their opening match on Thursday, November 24 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in the other Group H matches.









Watch this episode of E-Forum below.





ADA/EB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured