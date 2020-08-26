Entertainment

Black don’t crack: Female personalities who don’t look their age

African women, they say age backwards. Without hooking on to any anti-aging cream, many black women have managed to break the age barrier to stay healthier and younger.

The following Ghanaian female personalities have got people questioning their actual age as they look way younger than their ages.



Akosua Agyapong



First on the list is Akosua Agyapong, the legendary highlife singer who was born on November 17, 1969, is pushing 51 this year but from all indication, she doesn’t look her age.



Akosua is a real definition of black don’t crack. She has blessed Ghanaians with her timeless songs and still remains one of the most celebrated female artistes in the music industry.



She is not just known for good music, when it comes to dancing moves, Akosua Agyapong has got it too.



She has blessed several stages with her unique and energetic dance moves.







Stephanie Benson



Stephanie Benson is our next stop. Can we say that it runs in the family?

Stephanie who happens to be the older sister of Akosua Agyapong has just refused to grow.



This UK-based Ghanaian international singer has still got her game together despite her age.



The 53-year-old singer has an epitome of beauty.



The mother of 5, without doubt, transferred the beauty to her children. In one of her Instagram post, she revealed that men have been making advances towards her daughters anytime she posts their photos on social media.





Veteran actress, Pascaline Edwards, is such a beauty to behold. Despite being missing in action for some time now, the actress who has developed a passion for fashion now designs beautiful clothing.The 50-year-old Ghanaian actress was born on March 28, 1970, in Togo.She discovered her passion for acting at a young age and soon became a sensation.

She is known for her sultry look, people have questioned her age on countless occasions but believe it or not, Pascaline is 50 years!





Celebrated Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her 43rd birthday on August 15, 2020.The TV show host and actress has a great sense of fashion. She happens to be the brand ambassador for a tall list of products and companies in Ghana.The evergreen, McBrown has become a household name following her versatile roles in Kumawood movies. According to her, she has made an appearance in over 1,000 movies since her breakthrough in 2001.Nana Ama never grows and she is here to stay!

The list cannot be complete without veteran gospel musician, Amy Newman, who turned 60 years in July.



Amy Newman has preserved the gospel music with her timeless songs which include Okamafo Jesus, Wongya Me O, Eye Adom among others and she still looks as young as she did when she first began her music career many years ago.





Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the first child of the former president of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings made it to the list of female personalities who have refused to grow.The 42-year-old member of parliamentary for the Klottey-Korley Constituency she is a real definition of “beauty with brains”.The young politician has embarked on several humanitarian projects in the country and is among women who are making Ghana proud.





Let’s wrap it up with our very own Former first lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.



Give it up for the 71-year-old woman who has for years promoted the Ghanaian culture with her local print outfits.



You will never see her wearing foreign designs, she has influenced a wide range of people with her style of dressing.



Nana Konadu doesn't look a day older than 50 but mind you, she is 71 years and kicking!

