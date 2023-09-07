Blackberry Lounge and Kwabena Kwabena to launch Blackberry Live Saturdays (BLiS) on October 7

Kwabena Kwabena

Ghana’s highlife and afrobeats legend, Kwabena Kwabena is collaborating with Blackberry Lounge to bring hours of non-stop live band music to music lovers at the launch of Blackberry Live Saturdays (BLiS).

Blackberry Lounge, the first of its kind at the Spintex-Lashibi area, is a modern garden-type restaurant, lounge, sports bar, and event facility designed for young adults and adults who are typically corporate executives, employees of companies and business owners to relax, enjoy good music and food, as well as a variety of cocktails, mocktails and an assortment of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.



Exactly a year ago, Blackberry Lounge was officially launched with Kwabena Kwabena’s electrifying live performance of more than 20 of his timeless hit songs.



“On October 7, we are launching BLiS and Kwabena Kwabena is returning as the main artiste for the night, in response to popular requests from our customers.



The launch of BLis, which will host over 500 customers, music enthusiasts, and sponsoring firms, will also host other A-list artistes and DJs to ensure your night is fun-filled.



The event will also allow attendees to spend quality time with Kwabena Kwabena, who has written and recorded over 50 songs since 2004, following his debut album, ASO,” a statement from Blackberry Lounge said.

George Kwabena Adu (born 17 October 1981) is a Ghanaian musician, guitarist, and an accomplished draftsman. His name, Kwabena Kwabena, depicts the two vocations he is currently pursuing, first as Kwabena, the draftsman, and Kwabena, the contemporary highlife musician.



Three of his songs were used in the soundtrack of Sparrow Productions' ‘The Perfect Picture’. Some of his hits include Ka Kyere Me, Adult Music, Trodom, Adea Waye Me, Fakye Me, and Me Ne Woa. One of the main side attractions at the BLiS event is the opportunity for guests to chat, take selfies, and request for their favorite Kwabena Kwabena song to be played instantly.



Blackberry’s launch of Saturday Live band events will be followed by a variety of live bands with different styles and flavors every Saturday at an entry fee of only GH¢20.00. The launch is happening on Saturday, October 7, 2023, with the red carpet commencing at 7 p.m.



To be a part of this event, kindly visit any of our social media platforms @blackberryghana to make a reservation. It is going to be a night of so much fun and good music. We urge participants to come on time, looking smart and elegant!