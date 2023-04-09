0
Blacko to perform at Palladium, New York on May 20

Blacko Bbb.jpeg Black Sherif

Sun, 9 Apr 2023 Source: Michael Mensah Ashley, Contributor

Black Sherif, the hottest sensation in African music right now, is set to hit the stage in the heart of New York City at the iconic Palladium in Times Square on May 20, 2023.

The show is dubbed Black Sherif Live In New York City.

Organized by Safcom Group and Loggy Entertainment, with a partnership from AK24 Entertainment, the concert promises to be an electrifying night of music and entertainment that will leave fans clamoring for more.

The Palladium is known for hosting some of the biggest names in music.

Black Sherif, a Ghanaian singer and rapper, has been making waves in the African music scene with his unique blend of Afrobeats, Highlife, and Hip-hop.

His breakout hit “Second Sermon” has amassed millions of views on YouTube and has catapulted him to international stardom.

