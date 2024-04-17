BlakQure, Hakim Salhi unveil a revolutionary musical collaboration in ‘Unconditional Love’

Musician, BlakQure

Source: Prince Komla Dowetin, Contributor

BlakQure and Hakim Salhi have teamed up to deliver a groundbreaking fusion of Arabic Rai and Afrobeat in their latest release, “Unconditional Love”.

This innovative collaboration breaks free from conventional music boundaries, offering a mesmerizing blend of cultural influences. Audiences are in for a distinct and exhilarating auditory journey as these two exceptional artistes unite to craft a dynamic and captivating sound.



Hakim Salhi, a notable figure in Algeria's Rai music scene hailing from Oran, brings his rich musical legacy to the forefront, infusing the track with depth and authenticity. BlakQure, renowned for his vibrant Afrobeat style, masterfully merges traditional Arabic Rai melodies with his own rhythmic innovations, resulting in a fresh and dynamic musical odyssey. “Unconditional Love” epitomizes the potency of collaboration and the allure of cultural exchange in music.



Distributed under the Dubble Bubble music label, “Unconditional Love” mirrors the label’s dedication to pushing musical frontiers and providing a novel outlook for music aficionados. Beyond showcasing the prowess and ingenuity of BlakQure and Hakim Salhi, the track serves as an ode to love and harmony through the universal language of music. This musical amalgamation is poised to leave an indelible mark on the music landscape and inspire audiences worldwide.

With its infectious rhythms and poignant lyrics, “Unconditional Love” serves as a poignant testament to the transformative influence of music in bridging cultures and transcending borders. The collaboration between BlakQure and Hakim Salhi exemplifies the beauty born from artists converging to create something truly extraordinary.



Watch the official video below:



