Blakk Berry bags GHS 8000 as Orijin Untamed Accra Zonal winner

Blakk Berry

Source: Guinness Ghana

The lyrical maestro from Bawjiase, Blakk Berry, clinched the top spot as the Accra Zonal Winner of the Orijin Untamed competition. This rounds off the zonal competitions for the nationwide talent search celebrating the arts and music. His impressive performance won the judges over, earning him the enviable GHS 8,000.00 prize.

The Orijin Untamed competition in Accra, held at Kona, showcased a variety of talent excited to exhibit their skills on stage. Kona became the backdrop for a night filled with exceptional performances, highlighting the diverse artistic expressions that define the Orijin Untamed experience.



In a moment of triumph, during his acceptance speech, Blakk Berry expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Orijin Untamed platform. He acknowledged the honour of a lifetime, emphasizing how this extraordinary journey had not only recognized but celebrated his unique talent.



Orijin Untamed, for him, has become more than a competition; it's a vibrant celebration of authenticity, a colourful acknowledgment of his artistry, and a priceless opportunity that has painted his world with hues of recognition and joy.



The Orijin Untamed train embarked on an exhilarating journey, commencing in Bolgatanga, making a captivating stop in Kumasi, and culminating in the heart of Accra for the zonal auditions at Kona. The anticipation builds as we look forward to the grand finale, a spectacle set to unfold in Jamestown, Accra, on the 15th of December.

Here, Accra zonal winner, Blakk Berry along with the three other finalists from Accra, Mesesah Famous Kwabla, Isaac Amoah and Badasu Excel will step onto the stage once more, ready to compete against the Bolgatanga and Kumasi finalists for the coveted GHS 80,000.00 prize.



Yaa Amoah-Owusu, the Marketing Manager of International Spirits and Ready to Drink brands at Guinness Ghana, highlighted the alignment of the competition with the brand's campaign, 'Celebrating Originality.



She highlighted how Orijin Untamed empowers budding talents to follow their passions and nurture their creative growth, aligning seamlessly with the brand's dedication to honoring authenticity and self-expression. Anticipating the grand finale with enthusiasm, she expressed her excitement for the peak of this celebration of artistic originality.



Since its introduction in Ghana, Orijin has been redefining the flavor landscape for consumers, expertly blending African herbs and fruits to craft a distinct bittersweet taste profile. This exceptional taste is beloved by bold consumers in search of a unique and rooted taste experience, all while staying true to their cultural heritage.