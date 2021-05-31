Blakk Cedi forced to receive an award on behalf of Stonebwoy after their split at 4Syste MVAs

Former manager and confidant of Stonebwoy, Blakk Cedi received an award on behalf of the Bhim nation boss over the weekend at the just ended 2021 4 Syte Music Video Awards.

In his remark speech after Stonebwoy was named the Best Special Effect Video with his tune “Everlasting”, Blakk Cedi stated that he is receiving the awards for the love he’s got for his ‘brother’ Stonebwoy.



Stonebwoy and Blakk Cedi parted ways somewhere in 2019 over some internal wranglings at the Bhim Nation camp.

Watch the video below:



