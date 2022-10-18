0
Menu
Entertainment

Blakk Rasta contradicts himself after slamming women who flaunt their backsides

Blakk Rasta And Curvy Lady 4.jpeg Blakk Rasta places mug on lady's buttocks

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian radio personality, Blakk Rasta, appears to have contradicted himself regarding his long-held notion about women who display their backsides and boobs on social media.

This comes after the ace broadcaster shared some pictures of his new song on his social media handle.

While trying to promote his new single, the artiste has gone against his notion that women who show off their backside and boobs are merely prostituting.

The ‘Daaro Daaro’ artiste, captured in three pictures, stood behind the heavily endowed woman in different poses.

One of the images also saw him placing a mug on the curvy woman’s buttocks while clothed in casual wear.

The caption that followed his post read, “Fatima…loading”.

Meanwhile, in an interview on GhanaWeb’s Lowdown with Ismael Akwei, the artiste had tagged women who flaunt their bodies, especially their backside on social media to be prostituting.

According to Blakk Rasta, growing up, there were educative programs that were shown on TV, however, these days, what people see are women who go about flaunting their buttocks.

“When I was growing up there was Brilliant Science and Maths quiz but right now, they have turned it into a comedy. When I was growing up, What Do You Know was there.

“When I was growing, Speech and Prize Giving Day was there. When I was growing up, debating and drama clubs were there. Today hmm, hmm. It's about beauty, body beauty. Where are you taking that to? No disrespect to whoever wants to be a prostitute,” he said.

He, furthermore, added that one can easily tell the difference these days between a person who posts for the joy of it and those who sexualise what they post.

“Continue. This is a prostitution invention. Go on social media. Check it out. When a prostitute is dancing, you can tell the difference from when somebody is dancing out of happiness,” he added.







ADA/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer