Blakk Rasta contradicts himself after slamming women who flaunt their backsides

Blakk Rasta places mug on lady's buttocks

Ghanaian radio personality, Blakk Rasta, appears to have contradicted himself regarding his long-held notion about women who display their backsides and boobs on social media.

This comes after the ace broadcaster shared some pictures of his new song on his social media handle.



While trying to promote his new single, the artiste has gone against his notion that women who show off their backside and boobs are merely prostituting.



The ‘Daaro Daaro’ artiste, captured in three pictures, stood behind the heavily endowed woman in different poses.



One of the images also saw him placing a mug on the curvy woman’s buttocks while clothed in casual wear.



The caption that followed his post read, “Fatima…loading”.

Meanwhile, in an interview on GhanaWeb’s Lowdown with Ismael Akwei, the artiste had tagged women who flaunt their bodies, especially their backside on social media to be prostituting.



According to Blakk Rasta, growing up, there were educative programs that were shown on TV, however, these days, what people see are women who go about flaunting their buttocks.



“When I was growing up there was Brilliant Science and Maths quiz but right now, they have turned it into a comedy. When I was growing up, What Do You Know was there.



“When I was growing, Speech and Prize Giving Day was there. When I was growing up, debating and drama clubs were there. Today hmm, hmm. It's about beauty, body beauty. Where are you taking that to? No disrespect to whoever wants to be a prostitute,” he said.



He, furthermore, added that one can easily tell the difference these days between a person who posts for the joy of it and those who sexualise what they post.

“Continue. This is a prostitution invention. Go on social media. Check it out. When a prostitute is dancing, you can tell the difference from when somebody is dancing out of happiness,” he added.















ADA/DO