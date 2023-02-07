Blakk Rasta drags Osebo The Zaraman in his fight with Nana Aba

Ghanaian fashionista, Osebo

A section of Twitter users have condemned Blakk Rasta's decision to cite Nana Aba Anamoah's baby-daddy in their ongoing banter on social media.

The Ghanaian radio presenter and singer decided to punch the renowned female broadcaster where it hurts most by bringing up the matter of her former partner.



As earlier reported, Nana Aba rebuked Blakk Rasta for belittling and thrashing rapper Sarkodie's verse on the remake of 'Stir It Up', a song by Jamaican reggae legend, Bob Marley.



Amidst Blakk Rasta and Nana Aba's banter on Twitter, the former shared two photos of Osebo rocking what has been termed as women's clothing.



He captioned the images with these words which was a direct jab at Nana Aba: "Sis, @thenanaaba I hear you have this Legend's direct phone number? I need him to borrow this outfit for the Bob Marley Day concert in May," he wrote after requesting for her to come to grace his radio show on 3FM.



Meanwhile, Blakk has been urged to cease fire as his little misunderstanding with his colleague in the media space seems to have escalated.

Sis, @thenanaaba I hear you have this Legend's direct phone number? I need him to borrow this outfit for the Bob Marley Day concert in May. pic.twitter.com/s80GonVhVD — BLAKK RASTA (@Blakkrasta) February 7, 2023

Sis, it will be awesome to have you on my show on @3fm927. I will invite @stonebwoy along to discuss Putuu as well. Maybe the @bobmarley family will help you understand the hook in Bob's Buffalo Soldier which goes like Woo yo yo Woo wo yoyo..

Full song???? https://t.co/P5dW6pqO81 https://t.co/qJ3alezUJe — BLAKK RASTA (@Blakkrasta) February 6, 2023

@blakkrasta With all due respect! You and @NanaAbaAnamoah are debating over Bob Marley and Sarkodie's 'Stir It Up' song and not your personal lives and past relationships and sh!ts so why attack Nana Aba's personal life? Why drag her past relationship into the mud and gutters? pic.twitter.com/zBQmURLf2O — #CounselorLordNews Finally Launched! (@UmarCounselor) February 7, 2023

Blakk Rasta dey cook Nana Aba Anamoah ????????. This one dierrr, I dey support Rasta secof Nana Aba dey love that thing too much.



She no wan make you talk ein matter, but e do aa then she wan talk people demma matter. Coook @Blakkrasta cook! — Riley Freeman (@davidaxelrode) February 7, 2023

U fit beef plus Nana Aba but Charlie u no fit mock Osebo ein fashion sense..dat gee dey the same league plus Kanye west..e fit walk for Paris fashion week den Milan fashion week. Dat gee dey buy ein clothes for ZARA. Blakk rasta no go fit buy 50 clothes for Zara not even 10???????? — KOMPANY ???????????????????????? (@KompanyDaKing) February 7, 2023

