0
Menu
Entertainment

Blakk Rasta drags Osebo The Zaraman in his fight with Nana Aba

Osebo Zaraman Dhcnx.jfif Ghanaian fashionista, Osebo

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A section of Twitter users have condemned Blakk Rasta's decision to cite Nana Aba Anamoah's baby-daddy in their ongoing banter on social media.

The Ghanaian radio presenter and singer decided to punch the renowned female broadcaster where it hurts most by bringing up the matter of her former partner.

As earlier reported, Nana Aba rebuked Blakk Rasta for belittling and thrashing rapper Sarkodie's verse on the remake of 'Stir It Up', a song by Jamaican reggae legend, Bob Marley.

Amidst Blakk Rasta and Nana Aba's banter on Twitter, the former shared two photos of Osebo rocking what has been termed as women's clothing.

He captioned the images with these words which was a direct jab at Nana Aba: "Sis, @thenanaaba I hear you have this Legend's direct phone number? I need him to borrow this outfit for the Bob Marley Day concert in May," he wrote after requesting for her to come to grace his radio show on 3FM.

Meanwhile, Blakk has been urged to cease fire as his little misunderstanding with his colleague in the media space seems to have escalated.

Check out the post and some reactions online:













OPD/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry
'Drunk' Ofori-Atta has messed up the economy – Amoako Baah
Ghanaian student in Turkey shares earthquake experience
'Be ready to kill for power' comment: Police mount search for NDC official
Christian Atsu pulled out of rubble alive - Club manager
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false