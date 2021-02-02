Blakk Rasta features Bobi Wine on 'Bloody Museveni' song

Ghana’s very own Blakk Rasta born Abubakar Ahmed has done it again in reference to releasing Pan-African songs.

Blakk Rasta did the same for Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Mugabe, Gaddafi and Co. And this time around, the learned radio presenter who doubles as reggae artiste has turned the heat on Ugandan Museveni.



He employed the services of Bobi Wine born Robert Ssentamu Kyagulani who most people believe won the 2021 presidential elections in Uganda which victory has been usurped by the 76-year-old Yoweri Museveni who has ruled Uganda for 35 years.



And from the look of things, Blakk Rasta is disgusted by the dictatorial nature of Museveni whose regime has become synonymous with extrajudicial killings, high-handedness, corruption, and terror.

The song, “Bloody Museveni”, is rich in melody and instrumentation. The guitars stand out and they blend Reggae with some Makosa injecting some rocky trumpets to drum home the sweet female harmonies serenading the angry voices of the two militant soldiers. HotMix did the production and the mix.



Watch video below



video=116098>