Blakk Rasta reacts to Bryan Acheampong's widely criticised comments

Ghanaian radio show host, Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian musician and radio show host, Blakk Rasta, has criticized the recent comments made by Bryan Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency that the ruling party will never hand over power to the opposition.

In a statement reported by GhanaWeb, Mr. Acheampong pledged that his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will use all means necessary to win the 2024 general elections and will not relinquish power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Blakk Rasta, on his show Taxi Driver, spoke out against Mr. Acheampong's remarks, stating that it is unacceptable for any political party to advocate violence to win an election.



He strongly condemned Mr. Acheampong's words and warned him against bringing violence to innocent people, but instead to his own family and friends.



Blakk Rasta also challenged Mr. Acheampong to direct his violent intentions towards Nana Addo and Ken Ofori-Attah, whom he believes should be the first to experience any violence.



“Violence, he should bring it to his family and friends. Bryan Achempong is ready for the violence; he should bring it to Nana Addo and Ken Ofori Attah and let them be at the forefront of the violence. Let's see if they will survive stones, let alone bullets,” he said.

Blakk Rasta emphasized that it is unacceptable for any political party to endorse violence in any form.



He expressed concern about the political climate in Ghana and was saddened that a political party could openly support violence and that people seemed to be happy about it.



He also reminded Mr. Acheampong and others who support violence that it is not the solution to any problem and that violence only leads to more violence and destruction.





ADA/BB