Blakk Rasta shares 'Say NO to Drugs' poster amid feud with Efya

Radio personality Blakk Rasta, says singer, Efya, is a drug addict.

He subsequently asked for prayers for his fellow artiste before sharing a 'Say NO to drugs' photo to caution the geeral public.



This was after Efya stated in an interview on GH One’s Rhythmz One On One on February 2 that she was unfamiliar with Blakk Rasta and his music.



This follows some remarks Blakk Rasta made about Sarkodie’s appearance on the remake of Bob Marley’s Stir It Up. Blakk Rasta stated that Sarkodie had desecrated the legacy of Bob Marley.



When asked her opinion on the statement, Efya responded that she was unfamiliar with Blakk Rasta.

Blakk Rasta responded to Efya’s statement by taking to Twitter to make allegations against the singer. He accused Efya of using drugs and sarcastically said a prayer for her, asking Jesus to heal her of the alleged addiction.



