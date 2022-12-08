0
Blakk Rasta shines with South African Gqom

Blakk Rasta White Smiling Media personality and musician, Blakk Rasta

Thu, 8 Dec 2022

Ghana's Kuchoko Legend left Kuchoko on the shelve for a few moments this festive season when he released My Boo for festivals.

M Boo is a hot Gqom style of music that sweeps you off your feet right from the start. It has a catchy chorus and an infectious hook that remains in your head long after listening. The simple, romantic lyrics make it a favourite of lovers.

The joint is already hot on the heels of popular Ghana TV networks as many more await the contagious bug.

Blakk Rasta says this is meant for the festive season and it looks like My Boo has already been accepted.

The colourful music video sees a different Blakk Rasta wearing a tracksuit and an unusual teacher-style long-sleeved shirt surrounded by dancing females and males doing justice to the sweet Gqom beat.

My Boo was produced by HotMix and the music video was directed by Joe Gameli.

Source: Blakk Rasta
