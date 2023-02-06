Blakk Rasta should be jailed for desecrating ‘Serwaa Akoto’ song - Bullgod

In a bid to give Blakk Rasta 'a taste of his own medicine’, Bullgod has slammed the reggae musician for what he described as a ‘poorly done’ remix of popular highlife song, ‘Serwaa Akoto’

Sometime in 2015, Blakk Rasta released a remix of the popular highlife song ‘Serwaa Koto’, which was originally owned by P.K. Yamoah and released in the 1960s.



However, the topic of Blakk Rasta's remix came up during the most recent discussion on United Showbiz.



Necessitated by Blakk Rasta’s harsh critique of Sarkodie’s verse on Bob Marley’s ‘Stir It Up’ remix, Bullgod tabled the reggae artiste’s 2015 remix of the legendary ‘Serwaa Akoto’ song for scrutiny.



Bullgod, a panelist on the show, said Blakk Rasta has no right to trash Sarkodie’s verse when he did a poor job with the Serwaa Koto remix.



Reacting to Blakk Rasta’s claims that Sarkodie desecrated the legendary Bob Marley’s song with a ‘trashy’ verse, Bullgod fumed;

“We were all here when Blakk Rasta released his own rendition of Serwaa Koto. That is a classic song and his voice shouldn’t be on it. He should be arrested and jailed for desecrating the song. He said nobody should talk about his craft but he freely does that to others.”



Watch the video below:







EB/BOG