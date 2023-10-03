Blakk Rasta slams Kennedy Agyapong, calls him ‘childish’

Blakk Rasta and Kennedy Agyapong

Popular media personality, Blakk Rasta, has taken a swipe at Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, over an earlier decision to help the NDC reclaim state lands from the NPP.

It can be recalled that in 2021, the NPP flagbearer stated that he would assist the NDC in reclaiming all the state lands that have been illegally acquired by some government officials.



He made these statements while indicating that Ghana's political leaders should prioritize the country ahead of their party interests in order to protect the public purse.



“The same power you are using to grab the properties, NDC will use the same power to reclaim those properties from you. I will personally assist the NDC and show them all the state lands that you bought for them to reclaim it. Note that that the NPP will not be in power forever,” Kennedy stated on Net 2 TV sometime in 2021.



However, referring to Ken’s previous statement, Blakk Rasta said he should’ve rather opted take up that mantle if he genuinely had the country’s interest at heart.



“I read somewhere he [Kennedy Agyapong] said, oh when the NDC comes into power, he's going to help the NDC grab lands that have been taken by the NPP. What stops you [Kennedy Agyapong] from doing that [ assisting in reclaiming state lands] now? Are you not a member of this party? Are you not an MP representing the NPP? Such losers. These are all losers,” Blakk Rasta fumed.



He further described Kennedy Agyapong’s statements as immature.

“You guys all need to stand before them. Do not be intimidated by them [politicians]. Remember, Ghana is the bigger picture. And Ghana, my brother, my sister, must stand out. Nobody is bigger than the truth. How can you speak like a child?” he added.



