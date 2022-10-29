Blending Twi, English makes my music accessible to everyone - Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton

Gospel hitmaker Diana Hamilton has said singing in Twi and English combined has helped her a lot and made her music accessible to a lot of people.

“I think it’s helped so much,” she said and recounted a recent interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation’s (BBC) Bola Mosuro.



Singing in Twi and English combined has “helped because I just recently went on the BBC, on an interview, and I had a chat with Bola, the lady that interviewed me. She said, ‘Your blend makes your craft very relatable and understandable by all’.”



She added Bola informed her that: “For me, even if I don’t read the subtitles, I’m able to know what you’re talking about.”



“So it’s helped and why change a winning [strategy]?” she beamed.



The 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) Artiste of the Year agreed with her host, Kwame Dadzie of Ghanaweekend.com, that since what she is doing through music is evangelism: telling people about the life and significance of the founder of the Christian religion, Jesus Christ, the language should be able to reach as many people as possible.

“People should be able to understand what you’re saying and it’s [combining Twi and English] helped,” she concluded.



Twi is a dialect of the Akan language of Ghana.



Diana Hamilton is prominent for her megahit 'Adom' released in 2020.



Her latest song is 'My Meditations' released on Friday, 14 October 2022.