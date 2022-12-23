Blogger Eugene Osafo Nkansah survives car accident

Eugene's damaged car captured

Ghanaian Entertainment Blogger, Eugene Osafo Nkansah has survived a car accident which could have claimed his life.

After covering a show on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the owner of the Nkonkonsa blog, unfortunately, got involved in an accident on his way back home.



Eugene Osafo escaped narrowly when the front of his car was severely hit and sustained irreparable damage.



According to the report, Eugene had gone to cover the Presec Odade3 Global Presidential Ball at the Grand Arena and was returning home.

