Blogger Phylx Akakpo nominated for 2020 African Entertainment Awards USA

Phylx Akakpo, Ghanaian blogger

For the second time in a row, Ghanaian blogger, influencer and publicist, Phylx Akakpo has received a nomination for best Influencer at the prestigious African Entertainment Awards USA.

Celebrity Blogger Phylx Akakpo who also runs PR for multiple award-winning singer Becca and comedienne Queen Afia Schwarzenegger, as well as other reputable brands, received this nomination together with Ghana’s George Britton, Nigeria’s Tunde Ednut, Nigeria’s instagblog9ja, Kenya’s Edgar Obare, Cameroon’s 237 Showbiz, among others.



This is his second consecutive nomination in the two years at the awards scheme and it comes as no surprise with his huge and interactive numbers on his social media platforms.



The African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) which is in its 5th year is aimed at celebrating and awarding African Entertainers around the globe for their immense contribution to the growth and development of Entertainment in and outside the continent of Africa. Held annually in New Jersey, AEAUSA presents over 30 awards during the two-day event. And is the only award giving body to honour practitioners across all crafts and industry sectors, including Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Community Leadership.

The award scheme which has stood the test of time has seen winners like Tunde Ednut, Shatta Wale, Diamond Platinumz, Yemi Alade, Wizkid, Currency and more. Other Ghanaians nominated at this year’s edition include Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Medikal, Dopenation and Efya.



Due to covid restrictions, this year’s African Entertainment Awards USA will be held on 12th December, 2020 at the Kupfrian Hall,Jim Wise Theater, NJIT. Newark, New Jersey.

