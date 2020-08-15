0
Entertainment Sat, 15 Aug 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Bloggers' Forum: FIPAG suspends Tracey Boakye, Stonebwoy assaults Sarkodie's manager

Video Archive
Listen to the Article

The week started with FIPAG announcing the suspension of Tracey Boakye. However, the movie producer fought back stating she’s not a member of the association hence can't be suspended.

Kennedy Agyapong confidently alleged that Prophet Nigel Gaisie raped musician Mzbel.

Did Stonebwoy pull a gun again? It is confirmed he physically assaulted Sarkodie's manager by punching him in the eye.

Watch the full discussion below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: