Bloggers' Forum: Guru's problem with Kuami Eugene, Lynx

This week on Bloggers' Forum, the controversy between Guru and his former record label takes center stage on the show.

Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene who is signed to Lynx Entertainment revealed earlier this week that there was no way he was going to have a song with Guru because the rapper was denigrating his boss.



“Guru did not use the right channel. You want to feature me but you go to media houses to insult the man who made me. I wouldn’t have been Kuami Eugene but for Richie so I expect that respect is accorded him no matter the differences that exist. I am under Lynx Entertainment and any song I produce needs to go through them,” he told Accra-based Adom TV in an interview.



However, in a sharp rebuttal Guru cautioned Kuami Eugene to be wary of his actions as he wouldn't be at Lynx Entertainment forever.



According to him, he didn't need the Lynx artiste to produce hit songs because he had done so in the past.



Richie Mensah who has received the most backlash in the whole clash for the first time came out to make a statement on the issue.

The Lynx Entertainment CEO said in a Facebook post, "I personally have no problem with Guru. Never have and never will. I like to conserve my energy towards constant success and development than to waste my time on petty squabbling. Guru is a natural hitmaker and doesn't need KiDi nor Kuami Eugene on his song to make a hit. So there really should be no offence taken in any of this".



In another shocking Showbiz news that made the trends this week, Radio DJ, Andy Dosty went livid after an artiste Okese 1 appeared late for an interview.



Further questioning on why the artiste run late for the interview resulted in Andy Dosty showing Okese 1 the exit door after what he described as rudeness from the artiste.



An unhappy Okese 1 took to social media to lambast the presenter who later made an unqualified apology to the artiste and public.



Although both sides have smoked the peace pipe, it's unknown if things are still cool with both parties.

However, panellists on the Bloggers' Forum sit to discuss these issues emanating from the Entertainment industry.



Watch video below:



