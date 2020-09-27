Bloggers' Forum: How celebrities promote brands through stunts

In the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum, host Abrantepa sits with his panelists Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and David Mawuli for a discussion.

Publicity stunts have been a core marketing maneuver of bloggers in Ghana for some time now, much to the chagrin of the unsuspecting public.



Indeed, companies and individuals have through the practice gained an alternative to expensive digital ads and large-scale marketing campaigns.



What must one consider before pulling a stunt? How cautious should one be? How are stunts foiled?



The image of some celebrities suffered a decline after their stunts failed.

In spite of the dangers, some celebrities have confessed to using stunts regularly to remain relevant.



Watch the show below:



