Bloggers’ Forum: Joyce Blessing's former publicist breaks silence over curse

A working relationship that blossomed remarkably has now plunged into a ditch as Joyce Blessing has hurled curses on her former publicist Jullie Jay for allegedly thwarting her progress.

The gospel musician whose marriage is on the verge of collapse over claims of infidelity alleges that Jullie has made copyright infringement claims against her, a development that has triggered sanctions from YouTube and Instagram.



Among others, she proclaims that the former publicist will suffer to the extent that even death would reject her.



Is Jullie responsible for Joyce Blessing’s predicaments? She tells her side of the story on this week's episode of Bloggers' Forum.



Also on the bill, highlife musician Ofori Amponsah says it's about time Artistes of the Year are given cars, houses. According to him, the plaque alone is not enough appreciation of the works of musicians.

Abrantepa sits with his able panelists Nana Yaw Wiredu and Ricky Tenneson.



Enjoy the show below:



